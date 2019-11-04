Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Given $85.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $85.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.10) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Viad an industry rank of 181 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VVI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

NYSE VVI traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.29. 86,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,744. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.20. Viad has a 1 year low of $46.17 and a 1 year high of $72.27.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $362.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.45 million. Viad had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Viad will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Munzenrider sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $68,732.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Munzenrider sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $60,804.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,266.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Viad by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Covey Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Viad by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Viad by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,310,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,836,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Viad by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Viad by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 12,957 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

