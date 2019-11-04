Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VIAV. TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Viavi Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.89.

NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,193,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,326. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $299.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $161,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,465.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $45,408.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,777.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,009 shares of company stock valued at $794,569. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 88.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 842.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 108.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

