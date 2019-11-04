VIPR (OTCMKTS:VIPV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

VIPR Corp (OTCMKTS:VIPV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. VIPR shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 317 shares.

About VIPR (OTCMKTS:VIPV)

VIPR Corp. focuses on the acquisition, development, and marketing of strategic nutraceutical and nutraceutical related products for personal consumption, apparel, and home applications. VIPR Corp. was formerly known as S2C Global Systems Inc and changed its name to VIPR Corp. in August 2014. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

