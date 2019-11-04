Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Virtus Investment Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.33.

VRTS traded up $3.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,778. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $126.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.12. The company has a market capitalization of $753.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 27.91 and a current ratio of 27.91.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 327.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

