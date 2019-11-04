Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stake Boosted by Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Visa were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 114.7% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $40,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.04.

V stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.88. 2,361,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,845,622. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $187.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,215 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,487 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

