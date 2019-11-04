Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VTGN. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vistagen Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.57.

Shares of VTGN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.20. 177,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,275. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -0.29. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 35,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics by 326.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 101,308 shares during the last quarter. 7.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

