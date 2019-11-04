VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.82

Shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.82 and traded as high as $27.95. VIVENDI SA/ADR shares last traded at $27.86, with a volume of 30,480 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VIVENDI SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

Get VIVENDI SA/ADR alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for VIVENDI SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIVENDI SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.