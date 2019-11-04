VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Set at $186.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a $186.00 price objective on VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VMW. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $198.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $188.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.50.

NYSE VMW traded up $4.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.06. The stock had a trading volume of 822,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,517. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. VMware has a one year low of $128.69 and a one year high of $206.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.45. VMware had a net margin of 66.00% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,778 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $3,484,282.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO P. Kevan Krysler sold 1,589 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $230,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,397 shares of company stock worth $11,796,806. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in VMware in the second quarter worth $29,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in VMware in the second quarter worth $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in VMware in the second quarter worth $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in VMware in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in VMware by 94.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 206 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

