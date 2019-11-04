VNT Chain (VNT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.26 Million

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 4th. In the last week, VNT Chain has traded 58.7% higher against the dollar. VNT Chain has a market cap of $8.73 million and $1.26 million worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNT Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, Bibox and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00219938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $129.88 or 0.01377548 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028379 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00121378 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VNT Chain Token Profile

VNT Chain’s launch date was August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,695,834,591 tokens. VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO. VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en.

VNT Chain Token Trading

VNT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Bibox and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

