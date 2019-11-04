Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vocera Communications Inc. provides mobile communication solutions focused on addressing critical communication challenges facing hospitals. The Company’s solutions consist of its Voice Communication, new Messaging and Care Transition solutions. It enables users to communicate with a Vocera Wi-Fi (TM) Smartphone or Vocera Connect application for smartphones including Blackberry, iPhone, and Android devices. Vocera Communications Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VCRA. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Vocera Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.45.

VCRA stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.87. 87,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,919. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.70 million, a PE ratio of -122.74 and a beta of 0.26.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.72 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 9.68% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $71,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 75,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $145,850 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vocera Communications by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth about $5,904,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vocera Communications by 35.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 31,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vocera Communications by 12.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

