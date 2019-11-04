Voit & Company LLC Has $657,000 Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Voit & Company LLC lowered its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 23.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. Voit & Company LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,264,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth about $706,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 32,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 80,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCK traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.70. The stock had a trading volume of 950,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,631. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $74.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.01). Crown had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Crown from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Crown from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Crown from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $679,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,292 shares in the company, valued at $10,343,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $218,093.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,794.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,044 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

