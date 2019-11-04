Voya Financial (VOYA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) is scheduled to announce its Q3 2019 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Voya Financial had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Voya Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $54.96 on Monday. Voya Financial has a one year low of $36.66 and a one year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.56.

In other Voya Financial news, Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VOYA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.43.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

