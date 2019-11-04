vTv Therapeutics’ (VTVT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

VTVT has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised vTv Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised vTv Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:VTVT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.39. 5,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of -3.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45. vTv Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman acquired 606,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,550,787 shares of company stock worth $5,273,751. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. 1.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

