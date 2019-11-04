Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vuzix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th.

VUZI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 171,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,957. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a market cap of $79.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.51. Vuzix has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 78.94% and a negative net margin of 291.85%. The company had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vuzix will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vuzix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Vuzix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vuzix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vuzix by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 547,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 76,320 shares in the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

