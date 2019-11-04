Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 305.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,002 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,317 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 10,386 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,177 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

WBA opened at $57.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.87. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

