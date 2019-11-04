Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) EVP Richard C. Warner Sells 10,000 Shares

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $627,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,478. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:WD traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $63.17. 201,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,701. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average of $55.52. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $63.97.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 20.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter worth about $127,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 526.6% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 214.1% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Compass Point set a $63.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

