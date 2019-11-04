Waves Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Waves coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00008686 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Bittrex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. In the last seven days, Waves has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Waves has a market capitalization of $81.95 million and approximately $10.90 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00023693 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000149 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005309 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010663 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000122 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,248,124 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinbe, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange, Tidex, OKEx, Bitbns, Indodax, Exrates, Gate.io, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin, Kuna, COSS, Cryptohub, Exmo, Huobi, HitBTC, YoBit, Liqui, BCEX, Bittrex and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

