Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given “Hold” Rating at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their hold rating on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on W. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Wayfair from $142.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Wayfair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Wayfair from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.79.

Shares of W traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,769,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,472. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.87. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $76.60 and a 1-year high of $173.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, CTO John Champlin Mulliken sold 909 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $95,572.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,395.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,200 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,751 shares of company stock valued at $3,259,991 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,992,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,841,000 after buying an additional 497,644 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,990,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,070,000 after buying an additional 113,946 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,400,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,663,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,846,000 after buying an additional 70,137 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

