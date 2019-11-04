Wayfair (NYSE:W) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their hold rating on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on W. Gordon Haskett downgraded Wayfair from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Wayfair from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Wayfair from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a sell rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.79.

Wayfair stock opened at $83.74 on Thursday. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $76.60 and a fifty-two week high of $173.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.89.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CTO John Champlin Mulliken sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $95,572.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,395.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,751 shares of company stock worth $3,259,991. 33.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Wayfair by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,992,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,841,000 after purchasing an additional 497,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

