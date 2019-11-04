Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 34,904 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 247.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,904 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:JPST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,994,351 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.44.

