Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Buys 625 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 192.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of American Tower by 54.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, Director Craig Macnab sold 5,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $1,342,163.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,321.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $1,003,413.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,563 shares of company stock valued at $31,963,013. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. ValuEngine downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on American Tower to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp set a $242.00 price target on American Tower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.79.

NYSE AMT traded down $4.45 on Monday, hitting $211.07. 1,639,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,035. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.86. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $150.66 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 47.56%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.