Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 172.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth $31,000. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HSY traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.53. 1,103,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,485. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.06. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $100.80 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.69.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 57.65%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $582,617.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,985,982.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.38, for a total value of $490,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,230 shares in the company, valued at $13,181,967.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,009 shares of company stock worth $5,103,372. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hershey from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hershey from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Hershey from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $147.00 price target on Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

