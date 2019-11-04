Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,490 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 35.0% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 991 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.1% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 23,218.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 152,270 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 151,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LVS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Argus cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.22.

In other news, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $4,010,686.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 2,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $71,484.80. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LVS traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,718,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332,715. The company has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.61. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $47.39 and a one year high of $69.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 92.77%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

