Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,185 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.9% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 41,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 95,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,334,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,135,217. The company has a market capitalization of $221.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.54. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $87.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 47.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Societe Generale set a $105.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

