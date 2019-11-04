Webchain (WEB) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Webchain has a market cap of $57,670.00 and $22.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Webchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EscoDEX, RaisEX, ChaoEX and Coinroom. Over the last seven days, Webchain has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00680502 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003859 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002614 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001770 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Webchain Profile

Webchain (WEB) is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 505,096,200 coins and its circulating supply is 155,096,199 coins. The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Webchain’s official website is webchain.network. The official message board for Webchain is webchain.network/news/archive. Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain.

Webchain Coin Trading

Webchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX , Coinroom, BiteBTC, RaisEX, STEX and EscoDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Webchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

