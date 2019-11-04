Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,574,000 after acquiring an additional 440,471 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $15,391,000. Bayview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $14,358,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 589,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,143,000 after buying an additional 250,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Webster Financial by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,501,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,511,000 after buying an additional 248,126 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

WBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

NYSE:WBS opened at $45.63 on Monday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $61.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 42.78%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

