Wedbush Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s FY2019 earnings at $6.85 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of DIN traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.94. 155,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,915. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.53 and its 200 day moving average is $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.39. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $65.63 and a 1-year high of $104.00.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.13 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 18.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 34.3% during the second quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 191,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,244,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

