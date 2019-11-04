Wedbush Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Wedbush restated their hold rating on shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

GPRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GoPro from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoPro from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of GoPro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GoPro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of GoPro stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $4.46. 5,497,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,473,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14. GoPro has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $292.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.29 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GoPro will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of GoPro by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,619,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,603,000 after buying an additional 4,100,719 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of GoPro by 3,479.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,555,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after buying an additional 1,512,415 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,517,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GoPro by 158.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,267,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 776,687 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GoPro by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,358,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,639,000 after purchasing an additional 389,072 shares during the period. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

