Wedbush Weighs in on Etsy Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Etsy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. Wedbush has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $52.80 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Etsy from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Etsy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

ETSY opened at $45.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.75, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Etsy has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $73.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.67.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $197.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.31 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

In other news, insider Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $288,002.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,674. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $259,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $869,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,668 shares of company stock worth $1,216,792 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 11.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at about $3,049,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at about $276,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

