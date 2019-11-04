Wells Fargo & Co Raises IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Price Target to $113.00

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $109.00 to $113.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the coal producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDACORP from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Sidoti assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Williams Capital raised IDACORP from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered IDACORP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.75.

IDA stock opened at $108.03 on Friday. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $89.31 and a twelve month high of $114.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.24 and a 200 day moving average of $105.08.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). IDACORP had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $386.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IDACORP will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

In other IDACORP news, COO Lisa A. Grow sold 750 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $81,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,380.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter worth $80,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 159.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 853.8% during the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IDACORP during the third quarter valued at $156,000. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

