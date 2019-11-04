Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $39.00 price objective on Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group set a $41.00 price objective on Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price objective on Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $36.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.81.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $618.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.42 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,157,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,864,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,960,000 after purchasing an additional 361,829 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,081,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,957,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 316,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 154,813 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

