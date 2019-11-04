Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wesco Aircraft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Wesco Aircraft in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Wesco Aircraft from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.75 to $11.05 in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE WAIR opened at $11.02 on Friday. Wesco Aircraft has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Wesco Aircraft had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $442.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wesco Aircraft will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Wesco Aircraft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Wesco Aircraft during the second quarter worth about $102,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wesco Aircraft during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Wesco Aircraft by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 10.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wesco Aircraft Company Profile

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in North America and internationally. Its services include distribution, supplier relationships management, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics program, and point-of-use inventory management.

