Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives $57.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average of $45.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $37.39 and a 12-month high of $50.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.15%.

In related news, Director Todd Marshall sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $999,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,529.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 123.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,068,000 after purchasing an additional 865,456 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.3% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,024,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.1% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 17.0% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

