Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) Stake Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 461,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 30,073 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust by 11.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MTT traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.86. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,513. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74. Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $22.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th.

Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

