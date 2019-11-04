Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WDC. Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on Western Digital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Western Digital from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Western Digital to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.66.

NASDAQ WDC traded up $2.18 on Thursday, reaching $53.83. 9,613,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,110,288. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.83. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $65.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 87,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $5,219,697.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,744,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $195,574.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,507.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,104,981 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,526,591,000 after buying an additional 532,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Western Digital by 36.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,340,189 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $301,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,513 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Western Digital by 8.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,637,268 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,502,000 after purchasing an additional 350,546 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Western Digital by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,548,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $216,282,000 after purchasing an additional 141,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 9.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,912,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $186,033,000 after purchasing an additional 343,336 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

