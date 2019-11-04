Westgold Resources (ASX:WGX) Trading Down 0.8%

Westgold Resources Ltd (ASX:WGX) was down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$2.40 ($1.70) and last traded at A$2.44 ($1.73), approximately 605,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.46 ($1.74).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.98 million and a PE ratio of 65.95.

Get Westgold Resources alerts:

In related news, insider Peter Cook 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th.

About Westgold Resources (ASX:WGX)

Westgold Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and treatment of gold assets primarily in Western Australia. The company's principal assets include the Meekatharra gold, Cue gold, Higginsville gold, Fortnum gold, and Rover projects. It also explores for iron oxide, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits, as well as provides contract mining services.

Read More: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Westgold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westgold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.