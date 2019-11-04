Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 272 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,181 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2,674.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,707,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,185,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501,809 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 21,724.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,151,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $315,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,219 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 11.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,562,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,439,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,747 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,926,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,897,903,000 after purchasing an additional 857,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $164,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens set a $230.00 target price on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.65.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.66. The stock had a trading volume of 17,596,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $169.04 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.31.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 92.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.