Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 869 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 44,078 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,480 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 209,748 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 612,105 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.74.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $2.14 on Monday, hitting $157.60. 5,695,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,522,035. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.24 billion, a PE ratio of 108.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $113.60 and a one year high of $167.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.11.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $785,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total value of $25,729.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,769,699.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,139 shares of company stock worth $38,345,949 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

