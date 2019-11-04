Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,238 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $6.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $292.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,482,970. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.37. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.23 and a twelve month high of $385.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.30, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.54.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 52,269 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.10, for a total value of $15,685,926.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,926.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith purchased 6,499 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,702 shares of company stock valued at $38,290,015. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

