Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C comprises 0.6% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 69.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,093,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,105,000 after buying an additional 2,090,241 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 150.9% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,728,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,613,000 after buying an additional 1,640,820 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.7% during the second quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,701,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,613,000 after buying an additional 27,650 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,351,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,726,000 after buying an additional 58,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 17.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,116,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,411,000 after buying an additional 163,922 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSXMK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.92. 26,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.17. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 1-year low of $34.84 and a 1-year high of $45.95.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

