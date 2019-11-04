Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) PT Set at $5.50 by Raymond James

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) has been assigned a $5.50 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 87.11% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.00 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

OTCMKTS SPGYF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 142,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,326. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $4.84.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

