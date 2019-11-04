WhiteCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $87,380.00 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $87,380.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, EXX, ZB.COM and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010831 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, FreiExchange, LBank, ZB.COM, EXX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

