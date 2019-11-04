World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will post $154.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $153.96 million and the highest is $155.44 million. World Acceptance posted sales of $137.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year sales of $611.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $607.04 million to $616.31 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $664.86 million, with estimates ranging from $639.23 million to $690.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $141.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRLD. BidaskClub cut shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of World Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of World Acceptance to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “sell” rating on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. World Acceptance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $104.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.48 and a 200-day moving average of $137.38. The stock has a market cap of $938.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.36. World Acceptance has a 52-week low of $91.25 and a 52-week high of $175.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 17.63 and a current ratio of 19.33.

In related news, insider R Chad Prashad sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $770,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,919,702.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $57,670.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,188.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,275. 30.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in World Acceptance by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in World Acceptance by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in World Acceptance by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 76,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,762,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in World Acceptance by 26.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in World Acceptance by 2.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

