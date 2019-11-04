World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on World Acceptance to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “sell” rating on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub downgraded World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. World Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.68. The stock had a trading volume of 186,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,905. The company has a current ratio of 19.33, a quick ratio of 17.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.38. World Acceptance has a 52-week low of $91.25 and a 52-week high of $175.78. The firm has a market cap of $938.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.36.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.63). World Acceptance had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. World Acceptance’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.90, for a total transaction of $86,620.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R Chad Prashad sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $770,055.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,277 shares in the company, valued at $12,919,702.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,980 shares of company stock worth $1,380,275. 30.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goodnow Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 61,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $935,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 1,220.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 27,834 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

