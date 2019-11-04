World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised World Acceptance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Acceptance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a sell rating on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered World Acceptance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on World Acceptance to $65.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.67.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $104.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 17.63 and a current ratio of 19.33. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $91.25 and a fifty-two week high of $175.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.38.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.63). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $141.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. World Acceptance’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 414 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $57,670.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,281 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $172,935.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,980 shares of company stock worth $1,380,275. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in World Acceptance by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,889,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 76,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Goodnow Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 2.5% in the second quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 61,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 5.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

