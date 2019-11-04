Worleyparsons (ASX:WOR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.04

Worleyparsons Limited (ASX:WOR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.04 and traded as high as $14.15. Worleyparsons shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 960,271 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion and a PE ratio of 38.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$14.03.

In other news, insider Andrew Wood bought 135,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$13.05 ($9.26) per share, with a total value of A$1,772,894.70 ($1,257,372.13).

Worleyparsons Company Profile (ASX:WOR)

WorleyParsons Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors comprising hydrocarbons, minerals, metals, chemicals, and infrastructure. It operates through Advisian, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions, and Services segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

