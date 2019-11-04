Wright Investors Service Inc. Acquires New Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on L3Harris from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on L3Harris from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.89.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Dattilo acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $200.80 per share, with a total value of $200,800.00. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total value of $27,439,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,068 shares of company stock valued at $108,033,097 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LHX stock traded down $6.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $194.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,317,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,316. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $123.24 and a 12 month high of $217.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.95.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. L3Harris’s revenue was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 36.19%.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

