Wright Investors Service Inc. Cuts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,327 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 7,028 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 2.0% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of American Express by 212,845.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,580,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,182,608,000 after buying an additional 9,575,925 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 1,759.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,961,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $859,345,000 after buying an additional 6,587,148 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 19.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,609,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Express by 16.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,253,506 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $648,492,000 after purchasing an additional 731,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Express by 814.6% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 606,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $71,711,000 after purchasing an additional 539,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $980,424.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $284,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,801.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,039,511 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,949,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,322. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.18. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $129.34. The company has a market capitalization of $95.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $140.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.96.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.