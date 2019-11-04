Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $1.48 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 345.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,058,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,079,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after buying an additional 7,178,698 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,012,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,088,974,000 after buying an additional 6,915,526 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,698,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $938,682,000 after buying an additional 8,347,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,156,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,691,000 after buying an additional 6,960,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,904,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,158,211. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.79. The company has a market cap of $93.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 47.40%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

