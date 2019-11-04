Wright Investors Service Inc. Raises Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in ONEOK by 313.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 981,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,318,000 after acquiring an additional 743,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter worth approximately $51,047,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,629,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,208,599,000 after acquiring an additional 739,353 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter worth approximately $44,621,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ONEOK by 19.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,333,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,398,000 after acquiring an additional 546,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OKE. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price target on ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

NYSE:OKE traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.92. 2,129,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.26. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $77.21. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 128.06%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

